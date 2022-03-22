BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.76% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.09 million BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.20 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.89B. BRCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.74% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.10, which suggests the last value was 43.83% up since then. When we look at BRC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the BRC Inc. (BRCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BRCC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.11 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is -10.65% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRCC’s forecast low is $18.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders