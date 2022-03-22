Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 4.55 million Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $907.43M. BITF’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.44% off its 52-week high of $9.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 24.66% up since then. When we look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BITF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.99 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.72%, with the 5-day performance at 14.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 0.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BITF’s forecast low is $7.97 with $7.97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -118.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Bitfarms Ltd. earnings to decrease by -570.20%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.93% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares while 14.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.48%. There are 14.02% institutions holding the Bitfarms Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.21% of the shares, roughly 8.35 million BITF shares worth $42.18 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.64% or 3.26 million shares worth $16.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 7.78 million shares estimated at $59.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $7.44 million.