Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $6.91 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $450.53M. BZUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -551.09% off its 52-week high of $44.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 21.71% up since then. When we look at Baozun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Instantly BZUN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.67 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.29%, with the 5-day performance at 21.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is -46.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BZUN’s forecast low is $31.61 with $189.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2644.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -357.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baozun Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.24% over the past 6 months, a 141.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baozun Inc. will fall -74.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -184.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Baozun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $407.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $516.88 million and $312.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Baozun Inc. earnings to decrease by -145.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.52% per year.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Baozun Inc. shares while 62.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.21%. There are 62.21% institutions holding the Baozun Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 10.18 million BZUN shares worth $178.49 million.

Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.40% or 2.31 million shares worth $40.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $46.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $23.52 million.