Are Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $38.43 changed hands at -$0.3 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15B. ZLAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -373.38% off its 52-week high of $181.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.74, which suggests the last value was 33.02% up since then. When we look at Zai Lab Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 846.39K.

Analysts gave the Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZLAB as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zai Lab Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.62.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.79 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.85%, with the 5-day performance at 38.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is -32.20% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZLAB’s forecast low is $59.60 with $198.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -415.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zai Lab Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.02% over the past 6 months, a 28.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 221.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.9 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zai Lab Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $42.7 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Zai Lab Limited earnings to decrease by -118.80%.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 05.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Zai Lab Limited shares while 69.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.76%. There are 69.73% institutions holding the Zai Lab Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.89% of the shares, roughly 6.65 million ZLAB shares worth $700.5 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 4.9 million shares worth $515.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 5.14 million shares estimated at $536.71 million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 3.92% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $398.13 million.