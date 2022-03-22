Are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 2.88 million Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.05 or 28.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.15M. NEPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -538.46% off its 52-week high of $1.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 19.23% up since then. When we look at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NEPT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3130 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 28.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.59%, with the 5-day performance at -5.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -6.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEPT’s forecast low is $0.63 with $0.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -142.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.75% over the past 6 months, a 54.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $16.45 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -103.70%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares while 14.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.21%. There are 14.44% institutions holding the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 10.06 million NEPT shares worth $6.08 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 3.01 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. With 2.72 million shares estimated at $1.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $0.83 million.