Are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 6.82 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.94 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.03B. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.59% off its 52-week high of $29.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.01, which suggests the last value was 51.59% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.97 million.

Analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.19 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.79%, with the 5-day performance at 14.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 49.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLF’s forecast low is $23.50 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.27% over the past 6 months, a -15.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will rise 5,350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,157.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 288.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.75 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.26 billion and $4.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 155.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings to increase by 1400.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.43% per year.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares while 63.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.77%. There are 63.53% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 41.89 million CLF shares worth $829.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 37.29 million shares worth $738.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 12.76 million shares estimated at $252.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 12.28 million shares worth around $296.19 million.