Are 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.19 changed hands at -$0.51 or -4.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. ONEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -347.79% off its 52-week high of $45.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.02, which suggests the last value was 31.11% up since then. When we look at 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.88 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.00%, with the 5-day performance at 40.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is 2.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONEM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -145.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.86% for it to hit the projected low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 1Life Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.63% over the past 6 months, a -21.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 1Life Healthcare Inc. will fall -766.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -55.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $218.82 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $251.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121.8 million and $121.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 107.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for 1Life Healthcare Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.70%.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.60% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares while 80.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.49%. There are 80.19% institutions holding the 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.35% of the shares, roughly 14.12 million ONEM shares worth $248.16 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 13.79 million shares worth $242.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $82.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 4.34 million shares worth around $76.31 million.