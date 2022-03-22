Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.81 million Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changed hands at -$0.52 or -28.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.64M. AGTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -388.28% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was -9.37% down since then. When we look at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.83K.

Analysts gave the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGTC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Instantly AGTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -28.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.26%, with the 5-day performance at 13.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is -19.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGTC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2634.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -525.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.45% over the past 6 months, a 9.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation will rise 36.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 18.80%.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 44.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.34%. There are 44.10% institutions holding the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million AGTC shares worth $5.22 million.

Interwest Venture Management Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 1.4 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $3.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $3.05 million.