Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AEHL Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.46 changing hands around $0.26 or 21.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.29M. AEHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -427.4% off its 52-week high of $7.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 30.14% up since then. When we look at Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 126.65K.

Analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 21.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.53%, with the 5-day performance at 16.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is -5.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEHL’s forecast low is $168.00 with $168.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11406.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11406.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.20%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.39% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares while 13.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.00%. There are 13.92% institutions holding the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.45% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million AEHL shares worth $0.33 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 48362.0 shares worth $76895.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 13809.0 shares estimated at $33003.0 under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares.