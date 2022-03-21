Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 20.27 million Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.92. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around $0.03 or 14.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.80M. ZSANâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -614.29% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at Zosano Pharma Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.30 million.

Analysts gave the Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZSAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zosano Pharma Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Instantly ZSAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2180 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 14.90% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.02%, with the 5-day performance at 12.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is -23.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZSANâ€™s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zosano Pharma Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -75.55% over the past 6 months, a 18.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zosano Pharma Corporation will rise 25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 836.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zosano Pharma Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $200k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings to increase by 45.70%.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 16.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares while 7.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.25%. There are 7.24% institutions holding the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million ZSAN shares worth $2.04 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 2.72 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $0.71 million.