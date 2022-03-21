Will O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.76 million O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $3.23 changed hands at -$0.19 or -5.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $97.51M. OIIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.06% off its 52-week high of $8.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.90, which suggests the last value was 10.22% up since then. When we look at O2Micro International Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.83K.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

Instantly OIIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.67 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.70%, with the 5-day performance at -0.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is -24.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the O2Micro International Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.73% over the past 6 months, a 2.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for O2Micro International Limited will fall -57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that O2Micro International Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $25.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.23 million and $23.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.40%. The 2022 estimates are for O2Micro International Limited earnings to increase by 99.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.00% per year.

OIIM Dividends

O2Micro International Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of O2Micro International Limited shares while 37.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.76%. There are 37.76% institutions holding the O2Micro International Limited stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million OIIM shares worth $14.85 million.

DnB Asset Management AS holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 2.35 million shares worth $14.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Emerging Mkts Opportunities Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $4.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Emerging Mkts Opportunities Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $3.59 million.