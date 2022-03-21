Will Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 5.29 million Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.76. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.03 or -11.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.91M. CSCWâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1012.5% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 20.83% up since then.

Analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CSCW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Instantly CSCW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2750 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -11.22% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.97%, with the 5-day performance at 13.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is -63.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSCWâ€™s forecast low is $120.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -49900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 68.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.83% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 0.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.48%. There are 0.40% institutions holding the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million CSCW shares worth $0.19 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 0.1 million shares worth $51858.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 55164.0 shares worth around $27719.0.