Why Should You Invest In Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)?

In the last trading session, 0.57 million Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.40M. TOPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.18% off its 52-week high of $2.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 36.36% up since then. When we look at Top Ships Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 890.26K.

Analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Top Ships Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.74%, with the 5-day performance at 2.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 3.77% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOPS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -809.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.30% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.96%. The 2022 estimates are for Top Ships Inc. earnings to increase by 99.50%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 09.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Top Ships Inc. shares while 1.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.07%. There are 1.06% institutions holding the Top Ships Inc. stock share, with Cetera Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million TOPS shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 89920.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 40167.0 shares estimated at $53422.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 11220.0 shares worth around $14922.0.