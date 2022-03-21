When Will EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.47 million EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.95 changed hands at $0.79 or 3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.27B. ESMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.35% off its 52-week high of $38.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.76, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at EngageSmart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.63K.

Analysts gave the EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ESMT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EngageSmart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

Instantly ESMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.14 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.14%, with the 5-day performance at 21.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) is -11.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESMT’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.33% for it to hit the projected low.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EngageSmart Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.09 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that EngageSmart Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $61.09 million.

The 2022 estimates are for EngageSmart Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.31% per year.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.03% of EngageSmart Inc. shares while 86.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.26%. There are 86.69% institutions holding the EngageSmart Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 60.12% of the shares, roughly 97.21 million ESMT shares worth $3.31 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.65% or 26.93 million shares worth $917.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $16.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $7.42 million.