What Is The Performance Outlook For Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 4.11 million Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.07 changed hands at -$0.19 or -5.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25B. SKLZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -786.64% off its 52-week high of $27.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 32.57% up since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.33 million.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 39.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.28 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.18%, with the 5-day performance at 39.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -24.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skillz Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.39% over the past 6 months, a 5.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skillz Inc. will fall -15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.95 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Skillz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $124.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.72 million and $78.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to increase by 4.50%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.03% of Skillz Inc. shares while 52.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.63%. There are 52.36% institutions holding the Skillz Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.10% of the shares, roughly 24.09 million SKLZ shares worth $179.23 million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 22.91 million shares worth $170.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 16.0 million shares estimated at $119.06 million under it, the former controlled 4.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 6.8 million shares worth around $50.62 million.