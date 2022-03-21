Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.37 million Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $108.12 changed hands at $1.53 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.99B. VC’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.32% off its 52-week high of $136.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $91.59, which suggests the last value was 15.29% up since then. When we look at Visteon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.37K.

Analysts gave the Visteon Corporation (VC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Visteon Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

Instantly VC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 113.71 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.72%, with the 5-day performance at 6.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) is 2.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VC’s forecast low is $75.00 with $156.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Visteon Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.26% over the past 6 months, a 124.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Visteon Corporation will fall -103.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $648.83 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Visteon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $743.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $787 million and $714.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Visteon Corporation earnings to increase by 171.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 72.41% per year.

VC Dividends

Visteon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Visteon Corporation shares while 105.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.27%. There are 105.52% institutions holding the Visteon Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.58% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million VC shares worth $282.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 2.68 million shares worth $252.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $116.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $90.7 million.