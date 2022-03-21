Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.92 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $416.58M. DSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -808.09% off its 52-week high of $62.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.60, which suggests the last value was 19.08% up since then. When we look at Viant Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 214.74K.

Analysts gave the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DSP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viant Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Instantly DSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.24 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.70%, with the 5-day performance at 7.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) is -19.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSP’s forecast low is $10.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -261.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viant Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.30% over the past 6 months, a 134.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viant Technology Inc. will fall -100.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.21 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Viant Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $55.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.46 million and $40.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Viant Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -166.40%.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Viant Technology Inc. shares while 66.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.69%. There are 66.45% institutions holding the Viant Technology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.29% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million DSP shares worth $17.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 1.18 million shares worth $11.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $14.57 million under it, the former controlled 11.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 7.23% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $11.46 million.