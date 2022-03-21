Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.37 million Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $209.20M. VNTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.52% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 40.21% up since then. When we look at Venator Materials PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 214.99K.

Analysts gave the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended VNTR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Venator Materials PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Instantly VNTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -3.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.59%, with the 5-day performance at 15.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is -24.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNTR’s forecast low is $2.20 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venator Materials PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.00% over the past 6 months, a 3,300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venator Materials PLC will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $543.12 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Venator Materials PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $598.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $476 million and $538.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Venator Materials PLC earnings to increase by 31.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.10% per year.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.29% of Venator Materials PLC shares while 30.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.80%. There are 30.33% institutions holding the Venator Materials PLC stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 8.52 million VNTR shares worth $24.28 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 4.76 million shares worth $13.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Russell Inv Co- Multi-Strategy Income Fund. With 8.52 million shares estimated at $24.28 million under it, the former controlled 7.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co- Multi-Strategy Income Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.99 million.