Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.44 changed hands at $0.43 or 6.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.76M. VLON’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.25% off its 52-week high of $10.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 51.48% up since then. When we look at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 215.95K.

Analysts gave the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Instantly VLON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.03 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.41%, with the 5-day performance at 5.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 33.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLON’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.59% over the past 6 months, a 30.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.90%.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.96% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.98%. There are 7.05% institutions holding the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.91% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million VLON shares worth $1.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.42% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 9542.0 shares estimated at $52194.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 8299.0 shares worth around $45395.0.