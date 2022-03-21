TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.92 million TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changed hands at -$0.23 or -8.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $626.20M. TMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -520.56% off its 52-week high of $15.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 53.63% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TMC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TMC the metals company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.18 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.29%, with the 5-day performance at 4.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 56.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -867.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.61% for it to hit the projected low.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.36% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares while 3.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.97%. There are 3.95% institutions holding the TMC the metals company Inc. stock share, with Nomura Holdings Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million TMC shares worth $1.64 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.54 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $1.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.42 million.