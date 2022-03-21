The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $105.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.82 million The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $53.62 changed hands at -$0.74 or -1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.71M. PLCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.67% off its 52-week high of $113.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.21, which suggests the last value was 4.49% up since then. When we look at The Children’s Place Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.91K.

Analysts gave the The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLCE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Children’s Place Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

Instantly PLCE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 56.69 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.37%, with the 5-day performance at 4.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is -22.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLCE’s forecast low is $60.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.9% for it to hit the projected low.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Children’s Place Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.52% over the past 6 months, a -19.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Children’s Place Inc. will rise 178.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $531.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Children’s Place Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $435 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $472.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The Children’s Place Inc. earnings to decrease by -304.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.10% per year.

PLCE Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares while 106.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.75%. There are 106.31% institutions holding the The Children’s Place Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.58% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million PLCE shares worth $157.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.26% or 1.33 million shares worth $100.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $77.84 million under it, the former controlled 6.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $49.36 million.