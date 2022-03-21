TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel
TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 4.6 million TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.04 or -10.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.30M. GLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -757.14% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Analysts gave the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 44.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4388 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -10.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.63%, with the 5-day performance at 44.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 22.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLG’s forecast low is $60.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.90% of TD Holdings Inc. shares while 0.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.26%. There are 0.19% institutions holding the TD Holdings Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million GLG shares worth $73743.0.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 84245.0 shares worth $34970.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 13130.0 shares estimated at $5450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.

