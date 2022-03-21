TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) : Investors Should Not Dump TCRR Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.57 million TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.39M. TCRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -817.09% off its 52-week high of $25.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 14.18% up since then. When we look at TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 760.72K.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Instantly TCRR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.99%, with the 5-day performance at 8.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) is -8.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.47% over the past 6 months, a -10.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will fall -34.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 48.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 84.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.80%. There are 84.08% institutions holding the TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with MPM Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million TCRR shares worth $34.47 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 3.82 million shares worth $32.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $8.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $6.39 million.