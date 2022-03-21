Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.90M. SDPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.85% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.71K.

Analysts gave the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SDPI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Instantly SDPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.41%, with the 5-day performance at -9.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is 15.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SDPI’s forecast low is $1.30 with $1.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Superior Drilling Products Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.81% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Superior Drilling Products Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 million and $2.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 133.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Superior Drilling Products Inc. earnings to decrease by -260.20%.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.57% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares while 8.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.10%. There are 8.49% institutions holding the Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million SDPI shares worth $0.8 million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.12 million.