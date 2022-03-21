Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) : Investors Should Not Dump SSYS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $25.43 changed hands at $0.34 or 1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65B. SSYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.42% off its 52-week high of $42.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 29.93% up since then. When we look at Stratasys Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 801.81K.

Analysts gave the Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SSYS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.93 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.84%, with the 5-day performance at 9.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is -8.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SSYS’s forecast low is $22.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stratasys Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.53% over the past 6 months, a 328.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stratasys Ltd. will fall -107.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Stratasys Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $152.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.4 million and $132.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Stratasys Ltd. earnings to increase by 87.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.00% per year.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Stratasys Ltd. shares while 72.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.54%. There are 72.86% institutions holding the Stratasys Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.52% of the shares, roughly 7.65 million SSYS shares worth $187.47 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 4.5 million shares worth $110.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 4.33 million shares estimated at $106.0 million under it, the former controlled 7.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 3.57% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $49.55 million.