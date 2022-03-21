Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Impinj Inc.

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $65.58 changed hands at $1.86 or 2.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. PI’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.93% off its 52-week high of $94.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.69, which suggests the last value was 39.48% up since then. When we look at Impinj Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.27K.

Analysts gave the Impinj Inc. (PI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Impinj Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Instantly PI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 66.83 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.07%, with the 5-day performance at 11.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is -6.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PI’s forecast low is $95.00 with $102.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Impinj Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.25% over the past 6 months, a -16.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Impinj Inc. will rise 86.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.17 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Impinj Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $48.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.45 million and $42.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Impinj Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.05% of Impinj Inc. shares while 90.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.72%. There are 90.88% institutions holding the Impinj Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.00% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million PI shares worth $251.22 million.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 1.84 million shares worth $104.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $29.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $30.14 million.