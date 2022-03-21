Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Endava plc

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $128.47 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.03B. DAVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.2% off its 52-week high of $172.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $79.21, which suggests the last value was 38.34% up since then. When we look at Endava plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.56K.

Analysts gave the Endava plc (DAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DAVA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endava plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $43.11.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) trade information

Instantly DAVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 129.06 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.49%, with the 5-day performance at 20.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is -9.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAVA’s forecast low is $113.07 with $147.29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Endava plc (DAVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endava plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.87% over the past 6 months, a 36.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endava plc will rise 48.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.83 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Endava plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $209.71 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Endava plc earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

DAVA Dividends

Endava plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Endava plc shares while 71.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.45%. There are 71.45% institutions holding the Endava plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million DAVA shares worth $522.38 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.15% or 2.37 million shares worth $321.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.17 million shares estimated at $430.38 million under it, the former controlled 8.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $174.92 million.