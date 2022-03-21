Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.83 changing hands around $0.27 or 17.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.80M. CELZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -1591.26% off its 52-week high of $30.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 27.87% up since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CELZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 17.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 4.70% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CELZ’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -446.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -446.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 84.70%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares while 10.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.64%.