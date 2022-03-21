Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Creative Me...

Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.83 changing hands around $0.27 or 17.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.80M. CELZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -1591.26% off its 52-week high of $30.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 27.87% up since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CELZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 17.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 4.70% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CELZ’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -446.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -446.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 84.70%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares while 10.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.64%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.