Stock Performance Of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.43 million Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.10M. TYME’s last price was a discount, traded about -578.79% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 15.15% up since then. When we look at Tyme Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Instantly TYME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3400 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.95%, with the 5-day performance at 12.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is -1.89% down.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.01% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares while 9.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.51%. There are 9.19% institutions holding the Tyme Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million TYME shares worth $2.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 2.08 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $3.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $1.46 million.