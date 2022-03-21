Stock Performance And Forecast For Synthetic Biologics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 11.91 million Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.78M. SYN’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.5% off its 52-week high of $0.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 45.0% up since then. When we look at Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 80.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -6.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.97%, with the 5-day performance at 80.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) is 57.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synthetic Biologics Inc. will rise 78.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 72.70%.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares while 10.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.42%. There are 10.24% institutions holding the Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.97% of the shares, roughly 5.25 million SYN shares worth $1.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.89 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $0.24 million.