Stock Performance And Forecast For JFrog Ltd.

In the last trading session, 0.77 million JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.73 changed hands at $0.44 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.37B. FROG’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.56% off its 52-week high of $54.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.06, which suggests the last value was 14.84% up since then. When we look at JFrog Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 829.34K.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Instantly FROG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.07 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.73%, with the 5-day performance at 7.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is -4.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JFrog Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.76% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JFrog Ltd. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.06 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that JFrog Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $60.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.69 million and $45.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for JFrog Ltd. earnings to decrease by -563.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.80% per year.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.28% of JFrog Ltd. shares while 67.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.66%. There are 67.49% institutions holding the JFrog Ltd. stock share, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 8.1 million FROG shares worth $271.42 million.

Scale Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.91% or 5.7 million shares worth $357.95 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $44.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $40.11 million.