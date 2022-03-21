SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changing hands around $0.05 or 6.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $165.87M. SOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1005.48% off its 52-week high of $8.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 30.14% up since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 million.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 6.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.38%, with the 5-day performance at 11.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -26.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2639.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2639.73% for it to hit the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $22.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for SOS Limited earnings to increase by 106.80%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of SOS Limited shares while 13.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.20%. There are 13.20% institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 9.08 million SOS shares worth $7.47 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 5.79 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $3.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $2.23 million.