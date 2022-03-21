Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.68 changed hands at -$0.16 or -5.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.61M. SOPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2785.82% off its 52-week high of $77.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 24.25% up since then. When we look at Society Pass Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

Analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.72%, with the 5-day performance at 28.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -20.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOPA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -235.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -235.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Society Pass Incorporated earnings to increase by 54.30%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.73% of Society Pass Incorporated shares while 1.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.21%. There are 1.87% institutions holding the Society Pass Incorporated stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 52685.0 SOPA shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 45262.0 shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021.