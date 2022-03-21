Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.70M. EDTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -276.03% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 23.97% up since then. When we look at Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 304.42K.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Instantly EDTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.02%, with the 5-day performance at -10.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is -11.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -60.40%.

EDTK Dividends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 03.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.22% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares while 1.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.84%. There are 1.23% institutions holding the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 57913.0 EDTK shares worth $71232.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 55000.0 shares worth $67650.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 6452.0 shares estimated at $8839.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.