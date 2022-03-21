Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SBTX) Stock Could Appreciate By -1129.31%

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.23 changed hands at $0.25 or 6.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.59M. SBTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1399.05% off its 52-week high of $63.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 17.49% up since then. When we look at Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 307.66K.

Analysts gave the Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SBTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

Instantly SBTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.37 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 6.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.49%, with the 5-day performance at 20.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) is 0.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBTX’s forecast low is $25.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1129.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -491.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silverback Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.29% over the past 6 months, a 77.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. will rise 48.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.00%.

SBTX Dividends

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.33% of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. shares while 88.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.00%. There are 88.93% institutions holding the Silverback Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 24.88% of the shares, roughly 8.74 million SBTX shares worth $87.23 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.21% or 4.29 million shares worth $42.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $10.8 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $5.35 million.