Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.69M. SIEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.65% off its 52-week high of $9.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 12.66% up since then. When we look at Sientra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.79K.

Analysts gave the Sientra Inc. (SIEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIEN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sientra Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.39 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.42%, with the 5-day performance at 2.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -27.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIEN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -448.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sientra Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.10% over the past 6 months, a -0.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sientra Inc. will rise 52.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.33 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sientra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $20.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.64 million and $18.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sientra Inc. earnings to increase by 31.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.20% of Sientra Inc. shares while 94.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.65%. There are 94.53% institutions holding the Sientra Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.35% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million SIEN shares worth $13.56 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.87% or 3.41 million shares worth $12.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $13.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $8.87 million.