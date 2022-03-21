Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.86 million Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.58 changed hands at $0.28 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. RSKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.2% off its 52-week high of $40.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.48, which suggests the last value was 16.72% up since then. When we look at Riskified Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Instantly RSKD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.77 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.28%, with the 5-day performance at 13.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is -11.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Riskified Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.69% over the past 6 months, a -253.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.3 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Riskified Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $54.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.67% of Riskified Ltd. shares while 59.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.01%.