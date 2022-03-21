Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM).

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $3.79 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $288.00M. FLDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.15% off its 52-week high of $7.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.67, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Fluidigm Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FLDM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fluidigm Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

Instantly FLDM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.00 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.32%, with the 5-day performance at 11.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is 7.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLDM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fluidigm Corporation will fall -16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fluidigm Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $32.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.61 million and $32.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Fluidigm Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.06% per year.

FLDM Dividends

Fluidigm Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of Fluidigm Corporation shares while 91.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.28%. There are 91.50% institutions holding the Fluidigm Corporation stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 7.45 million FLDM shares worth $49.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 6.35 million shares worth $41.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $21.58 million under it, the former controlled 5.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held about 4.22% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $21.25 million.