Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch RGTI Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.43 million Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.83 changed hands at $0.2 or 3.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $754.58M. RGTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.68% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.91, which suggests the last value was 13.47% up since then. When we look at Rigetti Computing Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 591.30K.

Analysts gave the Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RGTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.15 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.62%, with the 5-day performance at -1.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is -31.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGTI’s forecast low is $19.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -178.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -178.18% for it to hit the projected low.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders