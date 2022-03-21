Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at $0.1 or 7.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.60M. QNRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2300.0% off its 52-week high of $35.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 37.16% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QNRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 3.50% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QNRX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -440.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -94.48% over the past 6 months, a 64.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 37.90%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 10.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.69%.