PZG Stock: More Upside For Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG)?

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.70 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.80M. PZG’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.43% off its 52-week high of $1.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 24.29% up since then. When we look at Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PZG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

Instantly PZG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9299 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.36%, with the 5-day performance at -12.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) is 15.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PZG’s forecast low is $1.90 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -292.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.79% over the past 6 months, a 17.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $200k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. earnings to increase by 28.70%.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.71% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares while 4.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.83%. There are 4.68% institutions holding the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million PZG shares worth $0.41 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were OCM Gold Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.28 million.