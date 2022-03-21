PRFX Stock Forecast 2022: PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Remains Strong With -109.79% Downside – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  PRFX Stock Forecast 2022: PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:...

PRFX Stock Forecast 2022: PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Remains Strong With -109.79% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changing hands around $0.32 or 28.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.00M. PRFX’s current price is a discount, trading about -448.25% off its 52-week high of $7.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 42.66% up since then. When we look at PainReform Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 119.87K.

Analysts gave the PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PainReform Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 28.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.54%, with the 5-day performance at 11.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is -1.77% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRFX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.79% for it to hit the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for PainReform Ltd. earnings to decrease by -71.20%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.07% of PainReform Ltd. shares while 34.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.62%. There are 34.05% institutions holding the PainReform Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 27608.0 PRFX shares worth $36718.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 25528.0 shares worth $33952.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

With 19107.0 shares estimated at $25412.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.