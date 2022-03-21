PRFX Stock Forecast 2022: PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Remains Strong With -109.79% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changing hands around $0.32 or 28.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.00M. PRFX’s current price is a discount, trading about -448.25% off its 52-week high of $7.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 42.66% up since then. When we look at PainReform Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 119.87K.

Analysts gave the PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PainReform Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 28.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.54%, with the 5-day performance at 11.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is -1.77% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRFX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.79% for it to hit the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for PainReform Ltd. earnings to decrease by -71.20%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.07% of PainReform Ltd. shares while 34.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.62%. There are 34.05% institutions holding the PainReform Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 27608.0 PRFX shares worth $36718.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 25528.0 shares worth $33952.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 19107.0 shares estimated at $25412.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares.