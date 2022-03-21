Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.44% Incline

In the last trading session, 0.6 million Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.80 changed hands at $0.38 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89B. PTLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.41% off its 52-week high of $57.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.38, which suggests the last value was 20.22% up since then. When we look at Portillo’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 920.56K.

Analysts gave the Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PTLO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Portillo’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Instantly PTLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.46 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.61%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) is 1.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTLO’s forecast low is $25.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Portillo’s Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.33 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Portillo’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $131.71 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Portillo’s Inc. earnings to decrease by -266.90%.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.13% of Portillo’s Inc. shares while 83.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.59%. There are 83.16% institutions holding the Portillo’s Inc. stock share, with Berkshire Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 34.47% of the shares, roughly 12.34 million PTLO shares worth $463.36 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 3.77 million shares worth $141.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $32.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $19.77 million.