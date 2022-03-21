PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) Disappoints Wall Street With 13.75% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 0.76 million PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.54. With the company’s per share price at $4.55 changed hands at $0.55 or 13.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.20M. PLXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.53% off its 52-week high of $21.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 23.96% up since then. When we look at PLx Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.57K.

Analysts gave the PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLXP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLx Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Instantly PLXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.71 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 13.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.20%, with the 5-day performance at 12.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is -21.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLXP’s forecast low is $12.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -361.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -163.74% for it to hit the projected low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLx Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.84% over the past 6 months, a -9.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLx Pharma Inc. will rise 18.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28,733.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.05 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that PLx Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $6.01 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for PLx Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

PLXP Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares while 44.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.86%. There are 44.29% institutions holding the PLx Pharma Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.81% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million PLXP shares worth $15.02 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 1.47 million shares worth $11.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $14.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $6.39 million.