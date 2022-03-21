Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.64 million Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.74 changed hands at $0.26 or 3.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $381.24M. PSNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.74% off its 52-week high of $28.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.32, which suggests the last value was 16.25% up since then. When we look at Personalis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 477.67K.

Analysts gave the Personalis Inc. (PSNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PSNL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Personalis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Instantly PSNL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.19 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.75%, with the 5-day performance at 4.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is -21.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSNL’s forecast low is $14.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -334.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Personalis Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.95% over the past 6 months, a -67.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Personalis Inc. will fall -44.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -75.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.28 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Personalis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $17.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.18 million and $20.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Personalis Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.80%.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Personalis Inc. shares while 73.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.51%. There are 73.50% institutions holding the Personalis Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.91% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million PSNL shares worth $69.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 4.39 million shares worth $62.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.86 million shares estimated at $69.3 million under it, the former controlled 10.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.56% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $30.68 million.