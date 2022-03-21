Performance & Trends Of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.27. With the company’s per share price at $7.40 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $763.09M. OBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.62% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 84.46% up since then. When we look at Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 504.25K.

Analysts gave the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OBE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Instantly OBE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.94 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.59%, with the 5-day performance at -7.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is -9.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBE’s forecast low is $7.43 with $11.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Obsidian Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 150.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.30% per year.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders