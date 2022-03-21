Performance Report And Forecasts For BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX)

In the last trading session, 0.48 million BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.97 changed hands at $0.32 or 3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.74M. BCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.02% off its 52-week high of $12.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 68.67% up since then. When we look at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 589.83K.

Analysts gave the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BCTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.17 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.33%, with the 5-day performance at 6.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 13.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCTX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -178.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.22% for it to hit the projected low.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.12% over the past 6 months, a -722.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.81% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares while 26.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.92%. There are 26.65% institutions holding the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with Voloridge Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million BCTX shares worth $1.27 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. With 32089.0 shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4039.0 shares worth around $32715.0.