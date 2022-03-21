PCVX Stock Forecast 2022: Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Remains Strong With -111.54% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.67 million Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.00 changed hands at -$0.36 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48B. PCVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.54% off its 52-week high of $27.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.51, which suggests the last value was 40.35% up since then. When we look at Vaxcyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.98K.

Analysts gave the Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PCVX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxcyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.55 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.29%, with the 5-day performance at 7.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 27.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCVX’s forecast low is $43.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -65.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxcyte Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.52% over the past 6 months, a -35.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxcyte Inc. will fall -39.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vaxcyte Inc. earnings to increase by 36.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.70% per year.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.75% of Vaxcyte Inc. shares while 88.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.09%. There are 88.65% institutions holding the Vaxcyte Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.83% of the shares, roughly 7.83 million PCVX shares worth $198.61 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.06% or 4.25 million shares worth $107.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $50.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $25.17 million.