Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.86 changed hands at $1.18 or 6.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.38B. PAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.06% off its 52-week high of $39.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.57, which suggests the last value was 15.77% up since then. When we look at Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.58K.

Analysts gave the Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PAY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Instantly PAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.93 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.37%, with the 5-day performance at 5.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) is -31.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.37 days.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paymentus Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.87% over the past 6 months, a -77.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.45 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $112.66 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Paymentus Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.00% per year.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of Paymentus Holdings Inc. shares while 117.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.94%. There are 117.78% institutions holding the Paymentus Holdings Inc. stock share, with Akkr Management Company, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.40% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million PAY shares worth $83.29 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.87% or 2.13 million shares worth $74.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.58 million shares estimated at $63.65 million under it, the former controlled 15.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held about 4.95% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $20.95 million.