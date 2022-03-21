Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.8 million Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $5.35 changed hands at $0.13 or 2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $238.72M. PANL’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.89% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.86, which suggests the last value was 46.54% up since then. When we look at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.13K.

Analysts gave the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PANL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

Instantly PANL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.90 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.53%, with the 5-day performance at -4.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) is 14.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PANL’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.43% over the past 6 months, a -17.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. will rise 205.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 223.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $112.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings to increase by 478.60%.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 2.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.85% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares while 44.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.47%. There are 44.64% institutions holding the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. stock share, with Rockland Trust Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.68% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million PANL shares worth $43.07 million.

VR Advisory Services Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 2.99 million shares worth $15.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.88 million.